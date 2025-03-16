"Difficulties A Test Of Endurance": PM Modi's Big Advice To Young People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing his view of life with podcast host Lex Fridman, has said difficulties are only a test of endurance, and before finding a purpose, one should have confidence that they have been sent by a higher power with a purpose.

"Personally, I see every crisis, every challenge, as an opportunity. So, to all young people, I say, 'Have patience. There are no shortcuts in life'," he said.

Asked by the podcast host what advice he would give young people who are lost and struggling to find a purpose, PM Modi said while challenges can be real, one is "not defined by circumstances".

"'I am here for a purpose, sent by a higher power. And I am not alone; the one who sent me is always with me' -- this unwavering faith should always remain within us," he said.

Talking about his own views, he said, "I never feel alone. I believe in the 1+1 theory - one is Modi, and the other is the divine".

"I am never truly alone because God is always with me," he said, pointing out that he has the support of the divine and 140 crore Indians.

"Difficulties are a test of endurance; they are not meant to defeat me. Hardships exist to make me stronger," he added.

PM Modi, who has regularly advised and cheered on young people before exams, said one should never stop being a student.

"Learning should never stop. I believe that as long as I am alive, I must have a purpose. Perhaps I exist to keep learning, to keep growing," he added, describing in this context how he mastered Hindi, which was not his mother tongue.

He also said one should focus not doing something instead of becoming something.

"They set big targets, and when they fall short, they feel disappointed... If you focus on 'doing' something, and let's say your goal is to reach ten, but you make it to eight. you won't feel discouraged. You'll still work toward ten with determination," he said.

"But if your dream is only to become something and it doesn't happen, even your achievements may feel like a burden. That's why we must adjust our mindset in life," he added.

