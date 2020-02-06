NDA Government's Determination, Decisiveness Solved Many Problems: PM Modi

People have seen government's work between 2014 and 2019, PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the NDA government's determination and decisiveness led to resolution of decades-old problems like Ram Janmabhoomi issue, Article 370 and Triple Talaq.

Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, the prime minister said the people of the country have seen his government's work between 2014 and 2019 and gave a bigger mandate in 2019.

"Had we continued with the same path of yours, Article 370 would not have been abrogated, Triple Talaq would not have gone," he told the opposition.

"If we worked as per the old ways, Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement," he said.