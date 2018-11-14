PM Modi In Singapore For ASEAN-India Summit: LIVE Updates

Looking forward to my interactions with other ASEAN and East Asia Summit Leaders, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Singapore for the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits. He will also participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders' Meeting. "My participation in these meetings symbolizes our continued commitment to strengthening our engagement with ASEAN Member States and with the wider Indo-Pacific region. I am looking forward to my interactions with other ASEAN and East Asia Summit Leaders," he said. PM Modi will be the first Head of Government to deliver the Keynote Address at the Singapore Fintech Festival. He will also interact with the participants and winners of the joint India-Singapore Hackathon.

"It is my firm belief that if we provide the right encouragement and a nurturing ecosystem, our youth has the ability to become global leaders in providing solutions to the challenges facing humanity", PM Modi said. He also said that he is confident that the visit to Singapore will impart fresh momentum to our growing partnership with ASEAN and East Asia Summit nations.

Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to Singapore