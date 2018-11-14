PM Modi In Singapore For ASEAN-India Summit: LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first Head of Government to deliver the Keynote Address at the Singapore Fintech Festival.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 14, 2018 04:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi In Singapore For ASEAN-India Summit: LIVE Updates

Looking forward to my interactions with other ASEAN and East Asia Summit Leaders, PM Modi said.

Singapore: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Singapore for the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits. He will also participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders' Meeting. "My participation in these meetings symbolizes our continued commitment to strengthening our engagement with ASEAN Member States and with the wider Indo-Pacific region. I am looking forward to my interactions with other ASEAN and East Asia Summit Leaders," he said. PM Modi will be the first Head of Government to deliver the Keynote Address at the Singapore Fintech Festival. He will also interact with the participants and winners of the joint India-Singapore Hackathon.

"It is my firm belief that if we provide the right encouragement and a nurturing ecosystem, our youth has the ability to become global leaders in providing solutions to the challenges facing humanity", PM Modi said. He also said that he is confident that the visit to Singapore will impart fresh momentum to our growing partnership with ASEAN and East Asia Summit nations.

 

Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to Singapore 

 


Nov 14, 2018
04:36 (IST)
Prime Minister's programme in Singapore on 14th November 2018. 

1015 hrs -Keynote Address at Singapore Fintech Festival 2018.

1045 hrs - Visit to India Pavilion.

1130 hrs -Meeting with H.E. Mr. Lee Hsein Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore
 
1230 hrs -Meeting with H.E. Mr. Michael R. Pence, Vice President of the United States of America

1530 hrs -Meeting with The Hon Scott Morrison MP, Prime Minister of Australia

1640 hrs -Meeting with H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand

1700 hrs -RCEP Summit

1900 hrs -Gala Dinner hosted by H.E. Mr. Lee Hsein Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore

(All times local, approximately)
Nov 14, 2018
04:32 (IST)
While in Singapore, PM Modi will have a number of high-profile multilateral and bilateral meetings with global leaders including US Vice President Pence and Singapore premier Lee Hsein Loong.
 
Nov 14, 2018
04:29 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by the Indian community at The Fullerton Hotel in Singapore.

Nov 14, 2018
04:24 (IST)
PM Modi being greeted upon his arrival in Singapore 

No more content
Comments

Trending

PM ModiPM Modi in Singapore

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chhath PujaStan LeeTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTennis ElbowAutomatic CarsAntibiotic AwarenessDiabetes DayFortuner TRD Nokia 8.1Maruti GypsyFlipkart CEO

................................ Advertisement ................................