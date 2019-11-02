PM Modi In Bangkok Releases Coin Marking Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak

PM Modi addressed the Indian community after reaching Bangkok today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev besides releasing a Thai translation of the Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' at the "Sawasdee PM Modi" community event in Bangkok.

"Immense fervour at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community event in Bangkok," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Indian community in Thailand is about 2,50,000-member strong.

'Tirukkural' is written by poet Thiruvalluvar and has been translated into many languages. The Tamil community in Thailand got it translated into Thai language for the first time.

The PM is on a three-day visit to Thailand to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits.

