PM Modi Hails Former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao On Birth Anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter to laud the former prime minister's role in reforming the Indian economy.

All India | | Updated: June 28, 2018 13:51 IST
PV Narasimha Rao was India's Prime Minister when the country underwent crucial economic reform. (File)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today remembered former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary and hailed his "valuable leadership" during a "critical period" of India's history.

On the 97th birth anniversary of Mr Rao, who was India's Prime Minister from 1991-1996, PM Modi tweeted, "Remembering our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Shri Rao is widely respected as a statesman who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India's history."

"Blessed with immense wisdom, he made a mark as a distinguished scholar as well," Prime Minister Modi said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter to laud the former prime minister's role in reforming the Indian economy.

"Remembering former Prime Minister Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He was scholar who played key role in reforming Indian Economy. Shri Rao will be remembered for his knowledge and wisdom," Vice President Naidu tweeted.

 

 

