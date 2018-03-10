National Legislators Meet Highlights: PM Modi Calls For 'Mission Mode'

Narendra Modi, Sumitra Mahajan during the digital inauguration of National Legislators Conference

11:28 (IST) The very fact that you are sitting where once Pandit Nehru, BR Ambedkar and Sardar Patel sat, brings in a sense of purity in itself: PM Modi 11:28 (IST) The word 'backward' must not be used for any district - we need to make an atmosphere of 'forward' in the country: PM Modi 11:28 (IST) This conference of legislators is a commendable initiative by Sumitra Mahajanji. It is good to have legislators from various states coming together to discuss important issues: PM Modi 11:27 (IST) We have the manpower, we have the skills and the resources. We need to work in a Mission Mode and bring a positive change. Our aim is social justice: PM Modi 11:27 (IST) Once we decide to change even one aspect in the districts, we will get the momentum to work on the other shortcomings: PM Modi 11:26 (IST) Public participation always helps. Wherever officials have worked with people and involved them with the development process, the results are transformative: PM Modi 11:26 (IST) A spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism is very good for country: PM Modi 11:24 (IST) In every state there are a few districts where development parameters are strong. We can learn from them and work on weaker districts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Legislators Conference digitally in the central hall of parliament house in New Delhi today. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has initiated this 2-day conference.The conference aims to provide a platform to lawmakers and legislators from across the country to share their experiences, to learn from each other's success stories, and to develop a perspective on developmental issues on the lines of sustainable development.The event will include a plenary session on the theme We For Development and two working sessions on Role of Legislators in Development Process and Optimum Utilisation of Resources in Development. The concluding session of the conference is scheduled for 10 am tomorrow. The session will be chaired by Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will address the valedictory session in the Central Hall tomorrow.