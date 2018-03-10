National Legislators Meet Highlights: PM Modi Calls For "Mission Mode"

The conference aims to provide a platform to lawmakers and legislators from across the country to share experiences, to learn from each other, among others.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 10, 2018 11:41 IST
Narendra Modi, Sumitra Mahajan during the digital inauguration of National Legislators Conference

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Legislators Conference digitally in the central hall of parliament house in New Delhi today. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has initiated this 2-day conference.


The event will include a plenary session on the theme We For Development and two working sessions on Role of Legislators in Development Process and Optimum Utilisation of Resources in Development. The concluding session of the conference is scheduled for 10 am tomorrow. The session will be chaired by Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will address the valedictory session in the Central Hall tomorrow. 

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech:

 


Mar 10, 2018
11:28 (IST)
The very fact that you are sitting where once Pandit Nehru, BR Ambedkar and Sardar Patel sat, brings in a sense of purity in itself: PM Modi
Mar 10, 2018
11:28 (IST)
The word 'backward' must not be used for any district - we need to make an atmosphere of 'forward' in the country: PM Modi
Mar 10, 2018
11:28 (IST)
This conference of legislators is a commendable initiative by Sumitra Mahajanji. It is good to have legislators from various states coming together to discuss important issues: PM Modi
Mar 10, 2018
11:27 (IST)
We have the manpower, we have the skills and the resources. We need to work in a Mission Mode and bring a positive change. Our aim is social justice: PM Modi
Mar 10, 2018
11:27 (IST)
Once we decide to change even one aspect in the districts, we will get the momentum to work on the other shortcomings: PM Modi
Mar 10, 2018
11:26 (IST)
Public participation always helps. Wherever officials have worked with people and involved them with the development process, the results are transformative: PM Modi
Mar 10, 2018
11:26 (IST)
A spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism is very good for country: PM Modi
Mar 10, 2018
11:24 (IST)
In every state there are a few districts where development parameters are strong. We can learn from them and work on weaker districts: PM Modi
