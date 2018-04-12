PM Narendra Modi Congratulates ISRO On IRNSS-1I Satellite Launch ISRO's navigation satellite INRSS-1I was launched on Thursday by PSLV-C41 and was successfully placed in the designated orbit.

PM Modi said the successful launch will bring benefits of India's space programme to the common man New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated ISRO scientists for the



ISRO's navigation satellite INRSS-1I was launched on Thursday by PSLV-C41 from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh and was successfully placed in the designated orbit.



"Congratulations to our scientists on the successful launch of navigation satellite IRNSS-1I by PSLV. This success will bring benefits of our space programme to the common man. Proud of team @isro!" the PM Modi tweeted.



The PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I Mission blasted off at 4:04 am from the first launchpad at the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre. It was a normal lift-off, ISRO officials said.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the IRNSS-1I satellite was placed successfully in its designated orbit



is expected to replace IRNSS-1A, the first of the seven navigation satellites, which was rendered ineffective after its three rubidium atomic clocks failed. The seven satellites are part of the NavIC navigation satellite constellation.



The launch is ISRO's second attempt at sending a replacement satellite.



