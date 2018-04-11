Two Weeks After Big Jolt, ISRO To Launch Next Satellite: 10 Facts

The IRNSS-1I is the ninth satellite in the NavIC constellation
New Delhi:
Space agency ISRO is all set for the pre-dawn launch of its next satellite
the IRNSS-1I, a key part of the country's constellation of navigation satellites. Exactly at 4.04 am, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV will lift off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, carrying the satellite. The 32-hour countdown is progressing successfully. The IRNSS - 1I is the ninth satellite in the NavIC constellation. The last launch of a navigation satellite using the PSLV on August 31 last year, had failed. More recently, a communications satellite, GSAT 6A, launched on April 1, remains lost in space.