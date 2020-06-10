PM Modi Congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu On His 5th Term As Israel Prime Minister

The two leaders also discussed how India and Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on assuming the prime minister's office for a record fifth time. The two leaders also discussed how India and Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world.

"Had an excellent conversation with my friend PM @netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi said he also congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a fifth time.

"India-Israel partnership will grow ever stronger in the days to come," PM Modi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

