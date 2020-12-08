Mobiles Will Help India Launch World's Largest Covid Vaccine Drive: PM

PM Modi said every village in India would have high-speed optical fibre data network connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that India would launch the world's biggest Covid vaccination drive with the help of mobile technology. He also said the country was emerging as the most preferred destination for mobile manufacturing and everyone had to work together to ensure timely rollout of 5G to leapfrog into the future.

"We need to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians," PM Modi said, addressing the India Mobile Congress via video conferencing. Every village in India would have high-speed optical fibre data network connectivity in three years, he added.

"India is emerging as the most preferred destination for mobile manufacturing. We have also come up with a production-linked incentive scheme to promote telecom equipment manufacturing in India. Let us work together to make India a global hub for telecom equipment, design, development and manufacturing."

Mobile technology will help the country as it launches one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drives, said the Prime Minister.

Three leading coronavirus vaccine developers -- Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech -- have applied for emergency use authorization in India, which has the world's second highest number of coronavirus cases.

PM Modi said the government was able to provide benefits worth billions of dollars to millions of Indians in the pandemic due to mobile technology.

"Because of mobile technology we were able to help the poor and vulnerable quickly during the pandemic. Because of mobile technology we are seeing billions of cashless transactions which boost formalisation and transparency. It is because of mobile technology that we will enable smooth contactless interface on toll booths," he said.

"It is due to your innovation and efforts that the world was functional despite the pandemic. It is due to your efforts that a son connected with his mother in a different city. A student learnt from his teacher without being in the classroom. A patient consulted his doctor from his home A trader connected with a consumer from different geography."

The Prime Minister added: "A lot of young techies tell me that it is the Code which makes a product special. Some entrepreneurs tell me that it is a Concept which matters more. Investors suggest that it is Capital which is important to scale a product. But often, what matters the most is the Conviction the youngsters have on their product. Sometimes conviction is all that stands between just a profitable exit and making of a unicorn."