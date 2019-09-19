Must Come Together And Build A New Kashmir, Says PM Modi In Nashik: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a massive rally in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a massive rally in Nashik, Maharashtra, on the concluding day of the Maha Jan Aadesh Yatra. The outreach programme was launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last month. With a stalemate on seat-sharing talks between the Shiv Sena and the BJP the tone of the Prime Minister's speech will set the tone of the campaign in Maharashtra which has elections scheduled next month.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's speech:

I seek blessings from people of Maharashtra... and I feel privileged to be here.

People have come to attend this rally to bless chief minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government... they have made up their mind.

In April, when the Lok Sabha elections were held, it was very hot. At that time I was in Dindori for a rally, seeking your blessings. There was a huge crowd there, it created such a vibration that in the entire country BJP's wave became even more powerful.

It is important to help people recall the fact that because of political instability of previous governments in the state, Maharashtra did not progress at the high pace it should have.

I want to congratulate the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government for the work... they did a lot in the last 5 years for the state. Farmers of the state have benefited in last 5 years and women got better employment opportunities. The state government has given a direction to development.

There is promise, performance as well as delivery in first 100 days.

Work to supply water to every household has started. When I came to you during Lok Sabha elections, I had told you that the pace of development will be increased, it'll be done within a time frame and I'll come to you time to time with answers. We just completed the first 100 days and the first century is before you.

Devendra Fadnavis gave a stable government in Maharashtra despite the BJP not having a "full majority".

When Devendra Fadnavis was speaking, people were shouting slogans that "Kashmir is ours.". Now we want to make Kashmir in India. Now, Indians will say they want to make a new Kashmr. Have to make heaven there once again... have to embrace every Kashmiri.

Kashmir lost out on a lot of good that could come its way from Delhi... but that hurdle has gone... they will benefit directly from Delhi now... it will benefit millions of people and give them a promising and better future...

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.