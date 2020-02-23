Now Sit, Watch Rocket Launch At Sriharikota, Says PM On Mann Ki Baat : Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed nation today on the 62nd edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".
In his previous address on January 26, the Prime Minister urged people to serve Mother India with a new-found resolve in the new decade and expressed hope that India will fulfill expectations that the world has from it.
"May this new decade bring new resolve and new achievements for each of you, and for the country. And may India surely achieve the capabilities to fulfill the expectations that the world has from India. With this belief, come, let us start a new decade. Let us serve Mother India with a new-found resolve," PM Modi had said in his first ''Mann Ki Baat'' programme of this year.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:
- Hunar Haat is furthering empowerment of women. Women are breaking the old barriers and reaching new heights of success. PM Modi urged people to visit the Hunar Haat fest. The prime minister narrated the story of a lady painter at the fest and said, "A few days ago I witnessed our country's diverse expanse, cultures, traditions, cuisines
- The biodiversity in our country is a valuable treasure for the entire humankind. We must conserve as well as explore it.
- We are home to more than 500 migratory species throughout the year. Our biologists have discovered a new species of fish whose habitat is within the caves of Meghalaya. "The fish lives in dark underground caves, with little chance of light reaching in," he said.
- PM Modi informed that it is a matter of pride for that for next 3 years, India will chair the COP convention on migratory species.
- A nation that is fit is a nation that will be a hit.
- Our children are showing interest in science and technology. I was happy to see their enthusiasm during the launch of Chandrayaan 2 in Bengaluru. Schools are organising educational trips for students.
- To boost interest among children and youth, we have introduced another system. Now you can witness the rocket launches in front of your eyes at Sriharikota. A gallery has been created there with a seating capacity of 10,000.