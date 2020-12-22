PM Modi Addresses Centenary Celebrations Of Aligarh Muslim University: Highlights

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) via video conferencing.
Prime Minister Modi also released a postal stamp during the event. Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are present on the occasion.
The Prime Minister is accompanied by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. This is the first time PM Modi is participating in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address:
- I would begin by saying thank you for making me a part of your celebration and happiness on completing 100 years.
- I see the campus buildings all lit up in celebrations. But these are not mere buildings, but the place from where innumerable alumni have contributed immensely in taking the nation forward.
- Wherever they may be, the alumni of this prestigious institution has always made India proud.
- It is not just the alumni and the students, but the contribution of each and every teacher over the last 100 years, since the start of this university.
- Not just in academics, but your contributions in other ways have also been extremely valuable to the nation. Recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the manner in which you set up facilities for check-ups, the manner in which you all helped those who needed it, as well as contributing significantly to the PM CARES fund, all show your sincere intent towards working for the nation.
- At this prestigious university, if a student can imbibe her/his education in Urdu, so can they in Hindi, On one side one can get knowledge about Arabic, on the other so can we in Sanskrit. One on side you can learn the teachings of the Quran, while on the other, AMU teaches the teachings of the Gita and other scriptures too. This is what India is all about, and this institution functions every day on that principle.