Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speech On Centre's Healthcare Scheme For All: Highlights

PM Modi spoke extensively about the availability of affordable healthcare under various schemes

Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi's speech on healthcare:



12:14 (IST) "Our aim is to eliminate tuberculosis from India by 2025, five years ahead of the globally-set deadline," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. 12:13 (IST) "The Swachh Bharat Mission is playing a key role in creating a healthy India," he said. 12:12 (IST) "The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna has been launched to ensure the poor get access to affordable medicines," the prime minister said. 12:10 (IST) "Several people across the country are benefiting from Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna," PM Modi said. 12:08 (IST) PM Modi said, "The government has reduced the prices of stents substantially. This is helping the poor and the middle class the most."

11:48 (IST) The prime minister pointed out that access to medicines is a big concern for the poor. "Our constant endeavour is to ensure affordable healthcare to every Indian," he said as reported by news agency PTI.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed beneficiaries of various healthcare efforts of the centre, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana. He spoke extensively about the availability cheaper stents, dialysis and knee implants without any compromise on quality. Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, the prime minister also appealed to people to practice yoga and make it a part of their daily life.PM Modi's speech, via video conferencing, was broadcast LIVE using the NaMo App.