Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speech On Centre's Healthcare Scheme For All: Highlights

PM Modi's speech, via video conferencing, was broadcast LIVE using the NaMo App.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 07, 2018 12:32 IST
PM Modi spoke extensively about the availability of affordable healthcare under various schemes

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed beneficiaries of various healthcare efforts of the centre, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana. He spoke extensively about the availability cheaper stents, dialysis and knee implants without any compromise on quality. Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, the prime minister also appealed to people to practice yoga and make it a part of their daily life.

PM Modi's speech, via video conferencing, was broadcast LIVE using the NaMo App.
 

Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi's speech on healthcare:




Jun 07, 2018
12:14 (IST)
"Our aim is to eliminate tuberculosis from India by 2025, five years ahead of the globally-set deadline," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. 
Jun 07, 2018
12:13 (IST)
"The Swachh Bharat Mission is playing a key role in creating a healthy India," he said. 
Jun 07, 2018
12:12 (IST)
"The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna has been launched to ensure the poor get access to affordable medicines," the prime minister said.
Jun 07, 2018
12:12 (IST)
Jun 07, 2018
12:10 (IST)
"Several people across the country are benefiting from Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna," PM Modi said.
Jun 07, 2018
12:08 (IST)
PM Modi said, "The government has reduced the prices of stents substantially. This is helping the poor and the middle class the most." 

Jun 07, 2018
11:48 (IST)
The prime minister pointed out that access to medicines is a big concern for the poor. "Our constant endeavour is to ensure affordable healthcare to every Indian," he said as reported by news agency PTI.
