PM Modi Praises People Who Help Animals In Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi addressing the nation through 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated people who take care of animals and added that such noble acts strengthen the sensitivity of the society.

Addressing the nation through 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme and the last ''Mann Ki Baat'' of the year on Sunday, he mentioned about Veera, a four-year-old dog in Coimbatore, which used to hobble along due to injuries on its legs, has now got a wheelchair, custom made by an animal lover who adopted it.

"I read about a heart-touching effort in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. You too must have seen visuals of this on social media. We have seen wheelchairs for humans, but Gayathri in Coimbatore, along with her father, made a wheelchair for a suffering dog. This is inspiring and can happen only when a person is filled with kindness and compassion towards all life forms," he said.

Moved by the plight of Veera, whose hind legs were disabled, possibly due to animal abuse, Gayathri an IT employee, assisted by her father who is a mechanical engineer, built a wheelchair for the dog.

Gayathri says she adopted four-year-old Veera from a shelter home in the city and brought it home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"In Delhi-NCR and other cities, many people are doing a lot for stray animals in the cold. They arrange food, water, sweaters and even beds for those animals," the Prime Minister said.

"Some people arrange food for hundreds of such animals every day. Such efforts should be commended," he added.

PM Modi said that prison inmates in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh are making covers from old blankets to protect cows from the cold.

"Several noble efforts are being undertaken. Prison inmates are making covers from old, torn blankets to protect cows from the cold. Besides Kaushambi, these blankets are collected from jails of other districts and then they are sewn and sent to gaushalas (cow shelters)," he added.

"Prisoners of Kaushambi are sewing several covers every week. Let us encourage such acts of care with a sense of service to others. In fact, this is a noble act that strengthens the sensitivity of the society," he further said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Prison Anand Kumar said that it is a proud moment that the jail was mentioned in PM Modi's address.

"It is a proud moment for all of us. Kaushambi jail found mention in PM's Mann Ki Baat for doing a stellar job in cow protection by making coats to protect them from the cold weather. Congrats to Mukund and his team and hats off to the empathetic inmates," he said.