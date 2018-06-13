PM Modi Condoles Death Of 17 People In UP Bus Accident

At least 17 people died and 25 others were injured when the private bus they were travelling on hit a road divider and overturned.

All India | | Updated: June 13, 2018 15:55 IST
PM Modi expressed his condolences and hoped for the quick recovery of those injured. (File)

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence for the 17 people who passed away in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh today and hoped for the early recovery of those injured.

"My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. I hope those who are injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting PM Modi.

At least 17 people, including a woman, died and 25 others were injured when the private bus they were travelling on hit a road divider and overturned in Mainpuri early today.

The bus, carrying 60-70 people, was coming from Jaipur in Rajasthan state and heading towards Farrukhabad.

