PM Modi Condoles Death Of 17 People In UP Bus Accident

"My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. I hope those who are injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting PM Modi.
At least 17 people, including a woman, died and 25 others were injured when the private bus they were travelling on hit a road divider and overturned in Mainpuri early today.
The bus, carrying 60-70 people, was coming from Jaipur in Rajasthan state and heading towards Farrukhabad.