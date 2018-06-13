17 Dead, 12 Injured After Speeding Bus Hits Divider, Overturns In UP Initial investigation suggests that the driver of the bus was speeding when the vehicle hit the road divider. The collision led to the bus being overturned.

Share EMAIL PRINT 17 people have died and 12 others were injured after a speeding bus toppled in UP's Mainpuri Lucknow: Seventeen people have died and twelve others injured in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district this morning.



Initial investigation suggests that the driver of the bus was speeding when the vehicle hit the road divider. The collision led to the bus being overturned. The accident happened in Mainpuri's Danhara area.



Those injured have been taken to hospitals nearby. Three of the twelve injured are in critical condition. The driver of the bus was also injured and currently being treated at a hospital. The police is waiting to record his statement.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of the passengers in the bus accident. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the departed people.



The chief minister also instructed officers to take all measures possible for the appropriate treatment of those injured.



An initial investigation is being carried out.



More details are awaited.





Seventeen people have died and twelve others injured in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district this morning.Initial investigation suggests that the driver of the bus was speeding when the vehicle hit the road divider. The collision led to the bus being overturned. The accident happened in Mainpuri's Danhara area.Those injured have been taken to hospitals nearby. Three of the twelve injured are in critical condition. The driver of the bus was also injured and currently being treated at a hospital. The police is waiting to record his statement.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of the passengers in the bus accident. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the departed people.The chief minister also instructed officers to take all measures possible for the appropriate treatment of those injured. An initial investigation is being carried out.More details are awaited. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter