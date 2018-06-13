17 Dead, 12 Injured After Speeding Bus Hits Divider, Overturns In UP

Initial investigation suggests that the driver of the bus was speeding when the vehicle hit the road divider. The collision led to the bus being overturned. The accident happened in Mainpuri's Danhara area.
Those injured have been taken to hospitals nearby. Three of the twelve injured are in critical condition. The driver of the bus was also injured and currently being treated at a hospital. The police is waiting to record his statement.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of the passengers in the bus accident. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the departed people.
The chief minister also instructed officers to take all measures possible for the appropriate treatment of those injured.
CommentsAn initial investigation is being carried out.
More details are awaited.