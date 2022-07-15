'My Status Too Low For Him': Yashwant Sinha On 'Unreachable' Nitish Kumar

Yashwant Sinha visited Patna to seek support for the presidential election

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is unreachable for Yashwant Sinha, the opposition's candidate in the presidential election. During a visit to Patna today, Mr Sinha told reporters he tried to speak with Mr Kumar several times, but the Bihar Chief Minister did not return any of his calls.

Mr Sinha's chagrin appears to be wishful thinking as Mr Kumar has already met with the National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, leaving no doubt about where his support would go, also considering the BJP is Mr Kumar's Janata Dal (United) alliance partner in Bihar.

"I have been calling leaders across the country seeking support for the presidential election. I dialled the Bihar Chief Minister repeatedly, sent messages, but it seems my status is too low that he (Mr Kumar) considers speaking with me inappropriate. So no, I haven't spoken with him," Mr Sinha told reporters.

"But had I spoken with him, I would have told him the same thing I said to everyone today, that I believe Nitish ji should think about Bihar. If a candidate is from Bihar, why won't he support? I don't understand. The day Draupadi Murmu's name was announced, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made it clear he would support her," Mr Sinha said, referring to the two-time BJP MLA from Odisha who was also a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet when the Biju Janata Dal, or BJD, ruled the state with the support of the BJP.

Ms Murmu, 64, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to become the President of India.

Mr Sinha today repeated his "rubber stamp" swipe at the Modi government's presidential candidate. Two weeks ago, he had appealed to leaders across political lines to not select a "rubber stamp President". He also alleged central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department have been misused to target opposition leaders.