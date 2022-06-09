Presidential Elections On July 18, Counting, If Needed, On July 21

Elections to choose the next President of India will be held on July 18, the Election Commission announced today. The counting, if there is a need, will be held on July 21. The new President will take oath on July 25, the Commission said.

President Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24. In 2017, the BJP had picked Mr Kovind, then Governor of Bihar, for the country's highest office, causing a divide in the opposition camp.

In the election, held on July 21, Mr Kovind became the 14th President of India, beating opposition candidate Meira Kumar -- the former Speaker of the Lok Sabha -- with 65.65 per cent of the total votes which totalled 702,044 electoral college votes.

The President is elected by the members of the electoral college, comprising elected members of both houses of Parliament and legislative assemblies of all states as well as the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The Election Commission's announcement comes a day before elections are held for 57 vacant seats of Rajya Sabha. The seats are spread across 15 states.