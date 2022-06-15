Presidential Elections Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee's Opposition Meet

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday will hold a meeting with several Opposition leaders to discuss presidential polls and put up a united fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

The presidential polls will take place on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21.

Chief Minister Banerjee flew to New Delhi on Tuesday and met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar at his residence.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Opposition Meet: