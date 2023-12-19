Opposition Rattled By Assembly Poll Losses: PM Modi At BJP Meet

PM Modi asked the opposition leaders to follow democratic norm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the opposition over its protests in parliament and said the parties were rattled by the losses in recently held assembly elections in three states.

The Prime Minister said everyone believing in democracy and democratic values should have collectively condemned the security breach in parliament. "How can a party believing in democratic values overtly or covertly justify it," he said

"Some parties in a way voicing support to security breach in parliament. It is as dangerous as the breach itself," PM Modi said.

He asked the opposition leaders to maintain restrain and follow democratic norms.

With INDIA bloc parties meeting today to formulate a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said their goal is to throw out this government.