Mamata Banerjee Meets Sharad Pawar Ahead Of Big Meet On Presidential Poll

Sharad Pawar's party has shot down speculation that he is in the running for the top post.

Sharad Pawar today met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi amid heightened opposition activity on the Presidential polls next month.

The two leaders met a day before a big opposition meeting called by Mamata Banerjee to evolve a consensus on a presidential candidate for the July 18 election.

"I am not in the race, I will not be opposition candidate for the President's post," the former Union Minister reportedly said at a meeting of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai last evening.

The buzz started after the Congress indicated its support for Mr Pawar as presidential candidate. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge met with the NCP leader at his Mumbai home last week, with a message from Sonia Gandhi.

But the NCP said its leader was not interested.

"I don't think he is keen on it (contesting polls). Saheb (Pawar) is a people's man who loves meeting people. He will not restrict himself to the Rashtrapati Bhavan," said an NCP leader who is a minister in the Maharashtra government.