Bengal Governor, Mamata Banerjee Greet President Kovind On His Birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind turned 75 today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday, and wished him good health and happiness. Mamata Banerjee said, "My best wishes to Hon'ble President of India Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday. Wishing you good health and happiness".

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also greeted President Ram Nath Kovind. "Warm birthday greetings to the President of India. Hon'ble Ram Nath Kovind Ji. His disarming simplicity, modesty, exemplary commitment and outreach is inspirational and motivational. May God bless him with good health and long life in service of the Nation," Jagdeep Dhankhar posted on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind, the 14th President of India was sworn-in on July 25, 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and others wished the President on his birthday.