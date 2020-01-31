"Violence In Name Of Protests Weakens Country": President In Parliament

Budget Session 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of parliament.

Violence in the name of protests weakens the country and the government believes that debate strengthens a democracy, President Ram Nath Kovind said today as he addressed a joint sitting of parliament, on the opening day of the budget session.

President Kovind's statement comes in the backdrop of protests by thousands of people in multiple cities and towns across the country since last month, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, that they say discriminates against the minority Muslim community. Several of these protests have witnessed violence, resulting in loss of lives and damage to public property. On Thursday, a teenager opened fire at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, injuring one student.

"I am happy that by enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act by both houses of parliament, the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi have been fulfilled," President Kovind said. Members of the opposition raised slogans against the President's statements on the citizenship law, even as BJP MPs applauded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among those seen thumping the benches.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, for the first time, makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

Referring to the government's move to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status last August, President Kovind said there is happiness among people of India that people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have got rights on par with the rest of the country.

The President said parliament has created record in the first seven months of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government by enacting several landmark laws. "My government is taking strong steps for making this decade as India''s decade and this century as India''s century," he said.