'Her Golden Voice Is Immortal': Political Leaders Remember Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar died this morning in Mumbai. She was 92.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died this morning after battling health issues over the last few weeks. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Among those who paid tributes to her were Prime Minister Narendra Modi who tweeted he was "anguished beyond words". He went on to add that Lata Mangeshkar's death "leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled".

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

In one of the tweets, PM Modi shared a photograph of himself with the iconic singer and wrote, “Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

PM Modi also spoke to her family and expressed condolences.

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Sharing a photo with Lata Mangeshkar, Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, tweeted, “Lata-ji's demise is heartbreaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their innermost emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable.”

Lata-ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

Many other political figures grieved the passing of Lata Mangeshkar and paid their tributes. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a photograph of Lata Mangeshkar and said, “Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.”

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.



My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the thought of Lata Mangeshkar “not being with us unbearable”.

लता दिदी आपल्यात नाहीत ही कल्पनाच सहन होत नाही. बाळासाहेबांनंतर त्याच आमच्या आधार होत्या, सुखदुःखाच्या क्षणी आवर्जून पाठीशी राहणाऱ्या दिदींच्या जाण्यानं आमच्या परिवारावर मोठा आघात झाला आहे, अशा शब्दांत मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे यांच्या पत्नी रश्मी ठाकरे यांनी भावना व्यक्त केल्या. — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) February 6, 2022

The Office of Uddhav Thackeray also tweeted that the Maharashtra Chief Minister has said that a state funeral will be accorded to Lata Mangeshkar.

भारतरत्न लता मंगेशकर यांच्यावर शासकीय इतमामात अंत्यसंस्कार करण्याच्या सूचना मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी दिल्या आहेत. — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) February 6, 2022

Here are a few of the other tributes:

I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades. pic.twitter.com/C9m3PfexyP — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 6, 2022

मैं खुद को सौभाग्यशाली समझता हूँ कि समय-समय पर मुझे लता दीदी का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहा। अपने अतुलनीय देशप्रेम, मधुर वाणी और सौम्यता से वो सदैव हमारे बीच रहेंगी। उनके परिजनों व असंख्य प्रशंसकों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति शांति pic.twitter.com/52fy46tOmE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 6, 2022

I pay my heart-felt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharatratna Lata Mangeshkar. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 6, 2022

Not only music industry but India has lost it's soul today. This is truly a tragic news that the queen of melodies and Bharat Ratna has left us. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Om Shanti???? #LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/WeEZgOUnQ5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar @mangeshkarlata is no more. Generations of Indians loved listening to her songs. They remain evergreen.

She led a life dedicated to music. Condolences to her family and all lovers of music. https://t.co/PQmzMSq7PS — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji. She was the melodious voice of India, who dedicated her life to enriching Indian music in her more than 7 decades long rich contribution. pic.twitter.com/oIXyl55Xl5 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 6, 2022

Deeply anguished to know that Lata Mangeshkar ji is no more with us. Her melodious voice will continue to echo for eternity. May her soul rest in peace. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 6, 2022

Heart breaking to learn about the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Renowned as the Nightingale of India, her demise will mark the end of a remarkable era which witnessed her melodious voice regale every household in India. Her contribution to Indian music will be eternal. pic.twitter.com/ZGJ2km1TJ7 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar Ji.



Om Shanti. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 6, 2022

One of the greatest Indians and most compassionate and loving souls, and the finest voice, @mangeshkarlata didi, departed for her heavenly abode this morning.

Suddenly the world of music is devoid of its most beautiful personification.

Om Shanti ???????? — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 6, 2022

Deeply pained to know that the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar has passed away.



With a career spanning eight decades she has touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions in various languages.



I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and fans. pic.twitter.com/0Gu92UQEXP — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary singer, #LataMangeshkar. She was an unparalleled musician who has left an indelible mark on the history of Indian music. Her contributions will be remembered forever. Heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HzPkwu27p4 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 6, 2022

India grieves the demise of great #LataDidi, most loved, most adored and a kind human being who touched a billion hearts with her captivating voice.

Her passing away marks the end of an era, but her songs & spirit will live on in the hearts & minds forever.#मेरी_आवाज_ही_पहचान_हैpic.twitter.com/jHzBpDcubu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary singer #LataMangeshkar. The 'Melody Queen of India' leaves a void in our collective consciousness. She will live through her melody for eternity. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family & her countless fans. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 6, 2022

स्वर कोकिला, 'भारत रत्न' आदरणीया लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद और कला जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों व उनके असंख्य प्रशंसकों को यह दु:ख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar was often called the "Nightingale of India". Her father played a monumental role as an early influence on the budding singer being a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artist himself.