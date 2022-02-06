"Her Golden Voice Is Immortal": Political Leaders Remember Lata Mangeshkar

Political leaders across the country paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died this morning.

Lata Mangeshkar died this morning in Mumbai. She was 92.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died this morning after battling health issues over the last few weeks. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Among those who paid tributes to her were Prime Minister Narendra Modi who tweeted he was "anguished beyond words". He went on to add that Lata Mangeshkar's death "leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled".

In one of the tweets, PM Modi shared a photograph of himself with the iconic singer and wrote, “Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

PM Modi also spoke to her family and expressed condolences.

Sharing a photo with Lata Mangeshkar, Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, tweeted, “Lata-ji's demise is heartbreaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their innermost emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable.”

Many other political figures grieved the passing of Lata Mangeshkar and paid their tributes. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a photograph of Lata Mangeshkar and said, “Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the thought of Lata Mangeshkar “not being with us unbearable”.

The Office of Uddhav Thackeray also tweeted that the Maharashtra Chief Minister has said that a state funeral will be accorded to Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar was often called the "Nightingale of India".  Her father played a monumental role as an early influence on the budding singer being a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artist himself.

