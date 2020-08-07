President Kovind, PM Modi Condole Kerala Plane Crash That Left 17 Dead

At least 15 people were killed when an Air India Express plane crash-landed in Kerala's Kozhikode

Condolences poured in on Twitter after at least 17 people were killed when an Air India Express plane crash-landed in Kerala's Kozhikode airport amid heavy rain.

All passengers have been evacuated from the plane that broke into two as it overshot the runway before coming to a halt. There were 190 people including crew onboard the aircraft that originated from Dubai. One of the two pilots of Flight IX 1344, Wing Commander Deepak Vasant Sathe, is among the 15 who died.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was "deeply distressed" by the plane crash.

"Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to Kerala Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted and said he was "pained" by the accident.

Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he has spoken to PM Modi about the accident and said the prime minister has promised the union government's help in the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted after the tragic accident.

"Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Mr Shah tweeted.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also tweeted:

Deeply anguished & distressed at the air accident in Kozhikode.



The @FlyWithIX flight number AXB-1344 on its way from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 persons on board, overshot the runway in rainy conditions & went down 35 ft. into a slope before breaking up into two pieces. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 7, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives.

"Devastating news from Kozhikode, Kerala. I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident carrying several passengers on Air India flight. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

Thiruvanathapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also extended his condolences.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

The crash comes on a day when 15 people died in Kerala's Idukki due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

Around 50 others are still feared trapped in debris after a landslide in the hilly Idukki district early Friday.