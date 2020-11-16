President Mourns Death Of 7 Killed In Himachal Pradesh Accident

"I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," President Ram Nath Kovind wrote.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, in which seven people were killed.

Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, Kovind tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the road accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Necessary steps are being taken by the local administration to help the affected people. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

At least seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near the Pullghrat area of Mandi district at around 3 am today.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, expressed grief over the road accident.