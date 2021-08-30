President Kovind Lauds Javelin Thrower Sumit Antil's 'Historic' Performance At Paralympics

"You're a true champion!," President Kovind tweeted. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated Sumit Antil for winning gold in javelin throw in the Tokyo's Paralympics saying his historic performance is a moment of great pride for the country.

Mr Antil clinched India's second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the men's F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut on Monday.

"Sumit Antil's historic performance in javelin throw at the #Paralympics is a moment of great pride for the country. Congratulations on winning the gold and setting a new world record. Every Indian is elated to hear the national anthem at the podium. You're a true champion!," President Kovind tweeted.

Shooter Avani Lekhara had claimed the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event gold in the morning.

