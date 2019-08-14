Highlights: Confident That Changes For J&K, Ladakh Will Benefit Resident, Says President

President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the nation.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day. The president's address was broadcast on the national network of All India Radio, and telecast on all Doordarshan channel. President Kovind first made his address in Hindi, which was then followed by an English version.

Here are the highlights of President Ram Nath Kovind's address:

My heartiest congratulations to all of you on the eve of the seventeenth Independence Day. This Independence Day is a very happy day for all the children of Mother India, whether at home or abroad

We remember with gratitude the numerous freedom fighters and revolutionaries who have fought for freedom, and displayed the great ideals of sacrifice for our independence

On October 2, we will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi ji was a great hero of our freedom struggle. He was also our guide in efforts to free the society from all forms of injustice

Gandhi ji's guidance is equally relevant today. The serious challenges we face today had been anticipated by him back then. Gandhi ji believed that we should use the resources of nature with prudence so that the balance of development and nature always remains

Many of our ongoing efforts make Gandhi ji's ideas real. The lives of our countrymen are being made better through many welfare programs. Special emphasis on increasing the use of solar energy is also in line with Gandhi ji's thinking

I am confident that the recent changes for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will greatly benefit the residents there

Earlier this summer, the people of India participated in the 17th general election, the largest democratic exercise in human history. For this I must congratulate our voters

Now it is for all of us, everybody in India, to work together and take our cherished nation to new heights

Happy to note that the recently concluded session of Parliament saw lengthy and productive sittings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha

Nation building is about creating that optimal partnership between voters and their representatives, between citizens and their government, and between civil society and state

It is critical for our key institutions and the policy makers to study and appreciate the message being sent by citizens and to be responsive to the thoughts and wishes of our people

Indians share the same dreams. Today, the dreams are for accelerated development; for effective and transparent governance

Any reading of the mandate of the people would make their aspirations clear. And while the government inevitably has its part to play, I would argue that the greater opportunity and ability lies in the skill, talent, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship of 1.3 billion Indians

