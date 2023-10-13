President of Mexican Senate Ties 'Rakhi' To PM Modi During P20 Summit

Ana Lilia Rivera tied a 'Rakhi' to PM Modi, who in turn gave her his blessings.

President of the Mexican Senate Ana Lilia Rivera tied a 'Rakhi' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand on the sidelines of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), Modi said terrorism anywhere in the world and in any form is against humanity and conflicts do not benefit anyone.

He also asserted that "this is time for peace and brotherhood" as a divided world cannot provide solutions to big global challenges.

The event is being attended by the Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries.

The thematic sessions during this P20 Summit will focus on four subjects of transformation in people's lives through public digital platforms, women-led development, accelerating SDGs and sustainable energy transition.

