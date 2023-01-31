President Murmu Addresses Budget Session In Parliament: Top Quotes

This is President Murmu's first address to the joint parliament after assuming office last July.

President Murmu Addresses Budget Session In Parliament: Top Quotes

President Droupadi Murmu is addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu is addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ahead of the Union Budget tomorrow. This is President Murmu's first address to the joint parliament after assuming office last July.

  1. "Today, India has a stable, fearless and decisive government. My government always kept the country's interest paramount, showed the will to completely change the policy and strategy." 

  2. "The biggest change brought by this government is that today the confidence of every Indian is high and the world's view towards India has changed"

  3. "From surgical strikes to the crackdown on terrorism, from tough decisions on LOC to LAC, Article 370 and Triple Talaq - my government is a decisive government"

  4. "The government took decisions in the country's interest. My government is clear that corruption is the biggest enemy of social justice."

  5. "From mining to the armed forces, my government has also ensured that there is no restriction for women to work in any field. Today we are seeing success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign; for first time in India, the number of women is more than men"

  6. "The priority of my government is the 11 crore small farmers of the country. These small farmers were, for decades, deprived of the priority of the government."
     



Post a comment

Featured Video Of The Day

Ram Temple Construction And The Tight Deadlines
.