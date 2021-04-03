President's Health Improving After Bypass Surgery, Shifted Out Of ICU

President Kovind, 75, had undergone cardiac bypass surgery at Delhi's AIIMS on March 30.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who underwent a successful cardiac bypass surgery at Delhi's AIIMS earlier this week, has been shifted to a special room from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, adding that his health has been improving continuously.

"President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest," it tweeted.

President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest. - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 3, 2021

President Kovind, 75, had undergone cardiac bypass surgery at Delhi's AIIMS on March 30. The president had undergone the operation following a health check-up after he complained of chest discomfort.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who wished for Mr Kovind's speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then on a two-day trip to Bangladesh, had also called President Kovind's son to enquire about his health.

A day after the surgery, President Kovind had tweeted that he was recovering well and thanked the doctors and caregivers for looking after him.

"I've been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers. I'm touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me speedy recovery. It's difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!," President Kovind tweeted from the official handle.