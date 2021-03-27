President Kovind To Undergo Bypass Procedure On Tuesday, Health Stable

The President on Friday visited the Army Hospital after complaining of chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind will undergo a planned bypass procedure at AIIMS on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, adding that his health is stable.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021). Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday. The President's health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," an official statement said.

The president, aged 75, had undergone a health check-up at the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning.

Earlier on Saturday, President Kovind was referred by the Army Research and Referral Hospital to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi for further investigation into his health condition.

President Kovind had been under observation at the hospital with chest comfort since yesterday.

"The President is being supervised by doctors after regular medical checkups. The President has expressed his thanks to all the well-wishers who have come to know about his health," the office of President of India tweeted.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day trip to Bangladesh, spoke to President Kovind's son to enquire about his health.