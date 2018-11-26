Disruptions In Parliamentary Proceedings Is Unfortunate: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed 'Constitution Day Celebrations' in New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind today expressed concern over disruptions in Parliamentary proceedings as also frequent adjournment of cases in courts to the disadvantage of poor litigants.

He also said that justice in political arena is not just free and fair elections and exercise of universal adult franchisee but it also calls for improving the transparency in "campaign finance", which the government is trying to do.

Addressing the inaugural function of 'Constitution Day Celebrations' held in the national capital, President Kovind said the Constitution formalised the segregation of powers between the judiciary, the executive and the legislature and has given all three pillars the legitimate rules and responsibilities to uphold the Constitution for realising its hopes and expectations.

"The duty of safeguarding and strengthening the Constitution is a shared enterprise among all three institutions, in partnership with the people of India," he said.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated on November 26. The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949. It came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The President expressed his displeasure over the frequent disruption of proceedings in Parliament as also the miseries of poor litigants who have to suffer due to the adjournment of cases in courts despite the judiciary trying its best to find a solution to it.

"Disruptions in parliamentary proceedings are an unfortunate occurrence. Some have suggested that these too be seen as encroachment on the citizen's understanding of justice," he said.

"Similarly, when the judiciary tries to find solutions to frequent adjournments, simply to delay cases and inconvenience the less-well-off litigant, it enhances the quality of justice," the President said.

Adoption of the Constitution was a "milestone" in India's democratic journey, he said, adding that perhaps the "most moving word" in the Constitution is justice.

President Kovind said that the Constitution is the modern scripture of independent India and that people were the "ultimate custodians" of the Constitution.

He said, "Let the 70th year (November 26, 2019) of its adoption be dedicated to enhancing awareness about the Constitution."

President Kovind further said that innovation has also worked for the benefit of disadvantaged sections of society. "A case in point is India's experience with technology-enabled, Aadhar-linked direct benefit transfers. These have plugged corruption, leakages and exclusion from India's welfare programmes."