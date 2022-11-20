President Droupadi Murmu Undergoes Successful Cataract Surgery

President Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25.

President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery in her right eye at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) in New Delhi on Sunday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique.

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, it said.

President Murmu, 64, had undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16.

