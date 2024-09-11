President Droupadi Murmu Awards 15 Nurses For Outstanding Service

The award is given to outstanding nursing personnel.

Fifteen nurses received an award from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday for their outstanding commitment to duty and service to the community.

At a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president gave the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2024 to the nursing professionals, a health ministry statement said.

Speaking at the event, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said that the accolade will inspire the nurses to continue pushing the boundaries in public service, and added that nurses are the "backbone of the healthcare sector".

The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in the year 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by the nurses and nursing professionals to the society.

A total of 15 awards are given in the category of registered auxiliary nurses and midwife, registered nurses and midwife and registered lady visitor, the statement said.

The award is given to outstanding nursing personnel employed in central, states and Union territories and voluntary organisations.

The nurse in her/his regular job in the hospital or community settings, educational or administrative setting is eligible for the national award.

Each award consists of a Certificate of Merit, a cash award of Rs 1,00,000 and a medal, the statement said.

