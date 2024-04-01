Premier Probe Agencies 'Spread Too Thin', Cautions Justice DY Chandrachud

The premier investigative agencies of the country have been spread too thin and they must only focus on cases that involve national security and crimes against the nation, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said today. Delivering the 20th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture on CBI Raising Day, Justice Chandrachud also flagged how technology has changed the crime terrain and the agency is now facing a complex challenge.

"The CBI is being increasingly asked to delve into diverse array of criminal cases beyond its role as anti-corruption investigative agency. This places a huge responsibility on CBI to live upto its motto," Justice Chandrachud said.

"The premier investigative agencies are spread too thin. They must only focus on those that concern national security and crimes of economic offences against the nation," the Chief Justice added.