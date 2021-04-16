Preliminary Probe Against Anil Deshmukh Over, CBI Team Back In Delhi

-The team is likely to submit its report on Monday,- the sources added. (FILE)

The Central Bureau of Investigation's preliminary enquiry into the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was completed on Friday. A team of the CBI, which had been camping in Mumbai since April 6, has now returned to its headquarters in New Delhi.

The CBI was probing the allegations against Anil Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

"After ten days of probe in Mumbai, including questioning Anil Deshmukh, his two staffers, Sachin Waze, Sanjay Patil, Raju Bhujbal, the team has returned to HQ," sources told NDTV.

The team had also recorded the statement of complainants Param Bir Singh and Dr Jaishri Patil.

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze is under investigation in the case of an explosive-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai. The National Investigation Agency, which is probing the case, has shared crucial evidence, including the diaries of Mr Waze with the CBI.

The Bombay High Court had last week directed the CBI to conduct a probe into the allegations by Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh.

Acting on the court orders, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Anil Deshmukh and unknown others on April 6.

The central agency was given 15 days by the court to complete its enquiry. The 15-day period was to end on April 20.

Based on the Investigation Officer's report, the CBI director-in-charge, Praveen Sinha, will take a call on registering a case on the issue.