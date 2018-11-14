Pregnant Woman Goes To Quack For Abortion In West Bengal, Dies

The pregnant woman was declared brought dead at the Krishnaganj Rural Hospital. (Representational)

A quack in Nadia district of West Bengal was arrested for the death of a pregnant woman who had gone to him to abort the foetus, the police said today.

Aparna Majumder, a 35-year-old homemaker and a mother of two minor boys, went to the chamber of Sushant Poddar at Majdia on Monday seeking to medically terminate her pregnancy.

He prescribed her some medicines and after taking them, she complained of high fever, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The woman visited the chamber again the next day with her husband and the quack gave her two injections and sent her home, the police said.

However, her condition turned serious and, when contacted by her husband, Poddar advised him to take her to a hospital.

She was declared brought dead at the Krishnaganj Rural Hospital.

The quack visited her home on Tuesday and allegedly offered money to hush up the incident.

However, someone informed the police and he was arrested.