Prefabricated Homes For Displaced In Violence-Hit Manipur: Chief Minister

Manipur violence: Around 50,650 people have been displaced in the state.

Prefabricated temporary homes will be set up in 15 days for those displaced in the ethnic violence raging in Manipur since last month, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced.

Whatever happened is past, now please give peace a chance, appealed the Chief Minister as thousands in his state remain in government camps, displaced from their homes in violent-hit areas.

"Politically greedy elements are responsible for the situation. Both the central and state governments have started implementing ground rules. Some splinter groups who claim to be under Suspension of Operation (SoS) - that type of armed terrorist exist in the state," Mr Singh told media after a cabinet meeting yesterday.

Accompanied by his ministerial colleagues, he assured the people of his state that his government would protect civilians.

"The government would protect the civilians from such militant activities. I am appealing to the people to calm down and maintain peace and harmony," added the Chief Minister, seeking cooperation from all quarters to restore normalcy.

Around 50,650 people, including women and children, have been displaced since the violence started in Manipur on May 3.

The Chief Minister also warned government employees to join work, else their salaries will be held up. The government is also trying to introduce e-office at the earliest, he added.

Coming down heavily on the opposition parties seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention, Mr Singh said that both central and state governments are working round-the-clock to restore peace in the state.

He said the Prime Minister has already given assurance about maintaining the territorial integrity of the state.

"For the first time in history, a Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) stayed in the state for four days and worked from the state itself," he noted, adding that his government is in constant touch with the Prime Minister too, on a daily basis.

On queries about the Kuki Civil Society Organisations and leaders boycotting the peace committee over his inclusion, he said the panel was decided by the centre and people would always have something to oppose.