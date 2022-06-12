Prayagraj Violence Accused's House Razed, Lawyers Go To High Court

In cities like Prayagraj and Saharanpur, there was violence and arson

A group of lawyers have written to the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice, pointing out that the house demolished by the authorities in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, did not belong to Javed Mohammed -- the main accused in the Friday's violence in the city over the Prophet Muhammad controversy. In a letter to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, the lawyers contended the demolition was against the law because the house was in the name of Javed's wife.

"No earlier notices of illegal construction received by the accused or his wife," the letter read.

Javed Mohammed is a well-known politician from Prayagraj, associated with the Welfare Party of India.

He was arrested on Friday by the police, who claimed that he had masterminded the Friday protests. His wife and second daughter, Somaiya, were detained but let off later. His elder daughter, Afreen, a student in Delhi's premier Jawaharlal Nehru University, was part of protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the police said they are examining her role in Friday's protests as well.

Earlier today, bulldozers were deployed in Prayagraj under heavy police presence and the home of Javed Mohammed was demolished.

The action came after a notice was stuck outside his house late last night, claiming illegal construction in the ground and first floors.

The notice also claimed that he had failed to reply to a demolition order sent to him on May 10, asking him to get the illegal construction razed by June 9. Thereafter, another notice was sent, asking him to vacate the house by 11 am on June 12.

The family claimed they had received no earlier notice.

Massive protests were held in parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers over the derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, which also drew backlash from around 15 Islamic nations.

In cities like Prayagraj and Saharanpur, there was violence and arson. Thirteen policemen were injured and later more than 300 people were arrested.

Yesterday, following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's waring about "strictest" action against the perpetrators, bulldozers were used in Saharanpur, razing the homes of two accused. Demolitions were also carried out in Kanpur, where violent clashes and stone-throwing took place on June 3 over the same issue.

Today senior state police officer Prashant Kumar told NDTV that the UP Recovery of Damages to Private and Public property will be invoked in cases of property destruction, under which properties of perpetrators are attached by the state. Three tribunals have been opened in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Meerut to look into the matter.