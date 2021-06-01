Pray To God, Said Lawyer In Supreme Court. Judge's Answer Was...

In another case, Justice Chandrachud shared his experience of isolation when he was fighting Covid.

At a time vaccination has become critical to the country's struggle to return to normal after Covid, a senior Supreme Court judge sent "prayers to God" at a hearing today.

Justice DY Chandrachud, during a hearing on a bail request, remarked that he prayed to God vaccinations for all were done at the earliest so the Supreme Court could go back to physical hearings.

He was responding to the petitioner's lawyer commenting: "I will pray to God so that next time when this case comes up there will be a physical hearing in the Supreme Court."

Justice Chandrachud, sitting beside Justice MR Shah, instantly replied: "Pray to God that vaccination for everyone is done as soon as possible and then only we will have physical hearing."

Only virtual hearings have taken place in the Supreme Court since March last year.

Advocates Abishek Manu Singhvi, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, lawyers Sidharth Dave and Sidharth Luthra were present when vaccination and masks came up for discussion.

"I was in isolation for 18 days. Both my spouse and I tested positive at different times. I was all alone reading books," Justice Chandrachud shared.

Justice MR Shah then remarked, "Do not be negligent, wear two masks".

Yesterday, Justice Chandrachud was one of the judges when the Supreme Court raised tough questions for the government on its Covid vaccination policy and had flagged various "flaws".

The government said it expects to vaccinate all of India by end-2021, to which the court pointed at problems like discrepancy in vaccine supply for different age groups.

The centre was given two weeks to respond to these issues and concerns.