Pravasi Bharatiya Divas And Its Historic Importance

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas is annually celebrated on January 9 to mark the contribution of Overseas Indian community towards their homeland. The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas conferences began in 2003 as engagement and networking platforms for overseas Indians, the government and the people of India. During the event, Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is also given to individuals of exceptional merit to appreciate their role in India's growth. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention features plenary sessions, an exhibition, cultural programmes and provides an opportunity to interact with other overseas Indians, policy makers, political leadership and others. The Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2018 was held during January 6-7, 2018 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Historic Significance of January 9

Historically, it was January 9, 1915, when Mahatma Gandhi left South Africa and returned to India to lead India's independence struggle.



Venues Where Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conferences Have Been Held So Far:





2003: New Delhi2004: New Delhi2005: Mumbai2006: Hyderabad2007: New Delhi2008: New Delhi2009: Chennai2010: New Delhi2011: New Delhi2012: Jaipur2013: Kochi2014: New Delhi2015: Gandhi Nagar2017: BengaluruIn 2015, the Government revised the format of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and re-energized its engagement with the Indian diaspora and decided that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conferences will be held once in two years in a city outside Delhi. In the intervening year, it was decided that smaller, outcome-based Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conferences will be organised in Delhi on issues that concern the Indian diaspora. It was also decided that Indian Missions and Consulates will celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas every year.