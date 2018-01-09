Pravasi Bharatiya Divas And Its Historic Importance

Historic Significance of January 9
Historically, it was January 9, 1915, when Mahatma Gandhi left South Africa and returned to India to lead India's independence struggle.
Venues Where Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conferences Have Been Held So Far:
2004: New Delhi
2005: Mumbai
2006: Hyderabad
2007: New Delhi
2008: New Delhi
2009: Chennai
2010: New Delhi
2011: New Delhi
2012: Jaipur
2013: Kochi
2014: New Delhi
2015: Gandhi Nagar
2017: Bengaluru
In 2015, the Government revised the format of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and re-energized its engagement with the Indian diaspora and decided that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conferences will be held once in two years in a city outside Delhi. In the intervening year, it was decided that smaller, outcome-based Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conferences will be organised in Delhi on issues that concern the Indian diaspora. It was also decided that Indian Missions and Consulates will celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas every year.