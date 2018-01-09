Pravasi Bharatiya Divas And Its Historic Importance

The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas conferences began in 2003 as engagement and networking platforms for overseas Indians, the government and the people of India.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 09, 2018 14:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas And Its Historic Importance

The Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2018 was held during January 6-7, 2018 in Singapore.

New Delhi:  Pravasi Bhartiya Divas is annually celebrated on January 9 to mark the contribution of Overseas Indian community towards their homeland. The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas conferences began in 2003 as engagement and networking platforms for overseas Indians, the government and the people of India. During the event, Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is also given to individuals of exceptional merit to appreciate their role in India's growth. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention features plenary sessions, an exhibition, cultural programmes and provides an opportunity to interact with other overseas Indians, policy makers, political leadership and others. The Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2018 was held during January 6-7, 2018 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Historic Significance of January 9

Historically, it was January 9, 1915, when Mahatma Gandhi left South Africa and returned to India to lead India's independence struggle.

Venues Where Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conferences Have Been Held So Far:

Comments
Close [X]
2003: New Delhi
2004: New Delhi
2005: Mumbai
2006: Hyderabad
2007: New Delhi
2008: New Delhi
2009: Chennai
2010: New Delhi
2011: New Delhi
2012: Jaipur
2013: Kochi
2014: New Delhi
2015: Gandhi Nagar
2017: Bengaluru

In 2015, the Government revised the format of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and re-energized its engagement with the Indian diaspora and decided that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conferences will be held once in two years in a city outside Delhi. In the intervening year, it was decided that smaller, outcome-based Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conferences will be organised in Delhi on issues that concern the Indian diaspora. It was also decided that Indian Missions and Consulates will celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas every year.

Trending

Pravasi Bharatiya DivasPravasi Bharatiya Divas DatePravasi Bharatiya Divas History

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bengaluru FireHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaSection 377Yogi AdityanathGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................