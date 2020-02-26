'Sack Police Commissioner': Prashant Kishor To PM Modi On Delhi Violence

Prashant Kishor responded to PM Modi's tweet on Delhi violence (File)

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the removal of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik for his alleged "criminal negligence" in dealing with violence in the northeastern parts of the national capital.

"Sir, at the very least please Sack CP Delhi for his incompetence and criminal negligence," he tweeted, responding to PM Modi's tweet on the violence.

Sir, at the very least please #SackCPDelhi for his incompetence and criminal negligence. #delhivoilencehttps://t.co/zPi0jjEpso — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 26, 2020

23 people have been killed and over 200 injured in three days of violence that started as a clash between people for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed for "peace and brotherhood", and said he has held an extensive review of the situation in various parts of the national capital.

"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," PM Modi tweeted.

"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," he added.

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

The Delhi Police has been slammed for alleged inaction during the violence and for deploying inadequate forces on the ground. The police had denied the allegation, saying there were enough officers in the control room and on the ground.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs is continually supporting us. We have adequate forces," Delhi police chief Amulya Patnaik told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The Home Ministry on Tuesday appointed senior IPS officer SN Srivastava as special police commissioner, law and order, to tackle the situation.

Late last night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk which saw violence, and met with top police officers ."People were doubting the capabilities and intentions of Delhi Police. This needs to addressed. People need to trust the man in uniform," he told NDTV.