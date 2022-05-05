"No Frustration With Rahul Gandhi, I'm Hardly His Equal": Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor announced his Mission Bihar today, but no political party.

Prashant Kishor, who announced his Mission Bihar today, but no political party as widely speculated, avoided a question on whether his discussions with the Congress had ended for good or were merely on pause mode. The election strategist also remarked that he was too small a fry to have any trust deficit with Rahul Gandhi.

“There is no frustration with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is such a big man. I am a man from an ordinary family – what problem could I possibly have with someone so exalted as Rahul Gandhi? I have no problem with him,” Prashant Kishor told NDTV.

“He called me, spoke to me. If he doesn't call and says he does not want to talk to me, then I can't speak to him. A trust deficit is between equals. I am hardly Rahul Gandhi's equal,” he added.

The comments appeared to confirm that the Congress leader had refused to meet with Prashant Kishor in the second round of discussions between the strategist and the Gandhis.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress sources had said, had been sceptical of the talks and had known Prashant Kishor would not join the party “from Day One”.

Did the collapse of his talks with the Congress mean an end or just a pause? “It is not a question of an end or pause. It is big of them to hear me out and allow me to share my views on what the party needs to do. It is up to them whether they want to take my advice or not. The Congress does not need a Prashant Kishor. The Congress has many people who know more and are more capable and experienced than Prashant Kishor,” said the strategist.

He asserted that his “minor” point of dispute with the Congress was on the Empowered Action Group, which had no sanctity in the party's constitution and would likely lose its authority someday.

Mr Kishor also tackled questions on his apparent refusal to meet with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. On Sunday, he stood up the Chief Minister, who went on a sudden “road inspection” after learning that PK was not coming.

“I was supposed to meet him but I couldn't. I got stuck in work. If he calls me tomorrow, I will go, obviously. But I have great relations with Nitish Kumar,” he said, adding he was like a father to him.