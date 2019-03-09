'If I Can Help Someone Become PM...': Prashant Kishor On Youth Politics

Prashant Kishor has been in support of youth participation into politics. (File)

A Janata Dal (United) Vice-President Prashant Kishor has assured the young people in Bihar that he can help them become members of parliament or members of legislative assemblies.

"If I can help someone become Prime Minister and Chief Minister, I can also help Bihar's youth become MPs and MLAs," he said while addressing a public gathering earlier this week.

Mr Kishor is credited with devising successful political campaigns for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Gujarat assembly polls in 2012. He also conceptualised advertising campaigns and marketing strategies like Manthan and Chai pe Charcha for PM Modi in 2014.

Mr Kishor, who hails from Bihar, had also worked with Nitish Kumar during the 2015 Bihar assembly election. He formally joined the JD(U) in 2018.

The political strategist recently expressed contrasting views with party chief Nitish Kumar's method of realigning with the BJP and exiting from the grand alliance comprising of JD(U), RJD and Congress in 2017.

Mr Kishor, who has been in support of youth participation into politics, had welcomed about 1,600 people including political leaders and businessmen in JD(U) from February 11 to 13.

"With the vision of strengthening JD(U) and enhancing its worker base, Mr Kishor launched ''Youth in Politics'' campaign with the goal of bringing around 1 lakh youth into electoral politics," according to a press release issued by JD(U).

The party said ex-members of panchayat raj institutions, mayors, block pramukhs and zilla parishad chairpersons, businessmen, entrepreneurs, students, women and others expressed their intent to join the party.

