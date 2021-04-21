PM Ignored COVID-19 Crisis To Hide His Lack Of Foresightedness: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor alleged that the PM bluffed people to claim victory in the battle against the pandemic.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor who is looking after the Trinamool Congress' election strategy in West Bengal on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the COVID-19 crisis to hide his lack of understanding and foresightedness.

Mr Kishor's statement came after PM Modi addressed the nation on the coronavirus situation amid a surge in cases. He also alleged that the Prime Minister bluffed people to claim victory in the battle against the pandemic.

"ModiGovt handling of crisis: #1: ignore problem to hide lack of understanding & foresightedness #2: suddenly take control, use bluff & bluster to claim victory #3: if problem persists, pass it on to others #4: when situation improves, return with Bhakts'' army to take credit," Mr Kishor tweeted.

An eight-phase assembly election is being held in West Bengal between March 27 and April 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.