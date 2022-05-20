Prashant Kishor Forecast: Congress' 'Impending Rout' In Gujarat, Himachal

Prashant Kishor predicted that the Congress meet served little purpose

Prashant Kishor today offered a new critique on the Congress, after his breakdown of talks with the party, on its recent "Chintan Shivir" or brainstorming session over a revival plan after its election defeats.

The election strategist predicted that the meet served little purpose other than to buy time for the Congress leadership, "at least till the impending rout" in states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, which vote later this year

"I've been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!" - Prashant Kishor wrote in his post.

I've been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir



In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 20, 2022

The Congress, promising hard decisions after a series of election debacles since 2014, approved some reforms but steered clear of larger questions, including a leadership revamp.