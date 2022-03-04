Prashant Kishor Ex Aide Gets Congress Campaign Job, Starts 2023: Sources

Prashant Kishor has been distancing himself from his election consultancy group I-PAC

Election strategist Prashant Kishor's collaboration with the Congress was a non-starter but his aide has now signed up for the role.

Sunil Kanugolu, who worked closely with Prashant Kishor as part of I-PAC, has been tasked with planning the Congress's campaign for future elections.

Mr Kanugolu bagged the assignment after a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He will oversee assembly elections starting 2023, sources said on Friday.

As an associate of Mr Kishor, Mr Kanugolu had reportedly worked in the past with the BJP, DMK, AIADMK and Akali Dal.

Last year, soon after the Bengal election victory in April-May, Mr Kishor -- or "PK" - had held talks with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The discussions explored the possibility of a consultancy or full-time Congress membership for PK, whose only political stint so far - with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party - was short-lived.

After months of silence, the breakdown of the talks was revealed when the ace strategist went public with his disdain of the Gandhis' leadership of the Congress and took multiple shots at Rahul Gandhi.

Neither the Congress nor PK have shared exactly why the talks collapsed. One theory is that Rahul Gandhi wanted the strategist to join the Congress and bring changes from within.

Mr Kishor has been distancing himself from his election consultancy group I-PAC for months now and has been leaning towards a more political job description.