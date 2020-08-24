Prashant Bhushan Won't Apologise: 'Would Be Contempt Of My Conscience'

Prashant Bhushan was held guilty of contempt for his tweets on the Chief Justice of India.

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan, held guilty of contempt for his tweets on Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and the Supreme Court, has refused to retract or apologise as the three-day time window given by the court expired today.

"Retracting the statement or offering insincere apology would amount to contempt of my conscience," Mr Bhushan told the three-judge bench hearing the case.

At the last hearing on Thursday, the court had sought an unconditional apology and gave the 63-year-old a few days to "reconsider" his statement.